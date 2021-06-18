Barrett Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,135 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.9% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,400,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $358,133,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 37.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.53. The company had a trading volume of 248,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,828. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.