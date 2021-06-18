Barrett Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.1% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $61,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.57. 37,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,805. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $199.29 and a 1 year high of $294.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.35.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

