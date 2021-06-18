Barrett Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,440,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,581,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

CSCO stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 488,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $219.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,846 shares of company stock valued at $4,907,229 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

