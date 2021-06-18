Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 6,124 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 166,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 94,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,269,584. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $218.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

