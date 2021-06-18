Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 827 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 2.4% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $47,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,981. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

