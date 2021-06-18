BASIC (BASIC) Trading 18.1% Higher This Week

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. BASIC has a market cap of $17.23 million and $6.79 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00059467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.20 or 0.00737405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083250 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

