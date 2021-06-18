Beam (BEAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.88 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $56.42 million and $13.88 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001535 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 90,483,480 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

