BeatzCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $88.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $88.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00101587 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BTZC is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

