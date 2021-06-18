Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $655.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00059393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00737733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00083307 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.