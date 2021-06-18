Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Up 51.2% This Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $117.57 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1,632.94 or 0.04469870 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 51.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.66 or 0.00218046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036215 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.