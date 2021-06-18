Beetle Coin Trading 54.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 54.7% lower against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $250,553.94 and approximately $345,746.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 37.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

