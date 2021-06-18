BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,520 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of BeiGene worth $55,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,498,000 after acquiring an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BeiGene by 888.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,809,000 after purchasing an additional 131,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BeiGene by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,869,000 after purchasing an additional 100,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in BeiGene by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.26, for a total value of $232,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,241,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,055,847 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. HSBC boosted their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $327.53 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.10 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.87.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

