Beldex (BDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $221,982.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $68.74 million and $221,982.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.