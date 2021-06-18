Bella Protocol (BEL) Market Cap Reaches $45.88 Million

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00004133 BTC on popular exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $45.88 million and approximately $9.81 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00058920 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00024748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.60 or 0.00733938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00043473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083509 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

BEL is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

