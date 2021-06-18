Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).
BWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,451 ($45.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,580.34. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
