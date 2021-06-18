Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,674.30 ($48.00).

BWY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,102 ($53.59) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,240 ($42.33) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,451 ($45.09) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,580.34. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,059 ($26.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

