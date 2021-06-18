Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.18. Benitec Biopharma shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 350,104 shares.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

