Beowulf (BWF) Hits Market Cap of $14.59 Million

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $14.59 million and $107,902.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00059433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00740518 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00083105 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.