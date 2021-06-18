BEPRO Network Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $7.66 million and $856,766.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.45 or 0.00737528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00082974 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

