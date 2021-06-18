Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).

VOD traded down GBX 2.62 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 127.68 ($1.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,535,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,253,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.05. The stock has a market cap of £35.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.60. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

