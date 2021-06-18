Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.40% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VOD. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 177.64 ($2.32).
VOD traded down GBX 2.62 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 127.68 ($1.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,535,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,253,660. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.05. The stock has a market cap of £35.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.60. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Read More: What is operating income?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.