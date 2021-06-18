Berry Data Price Down 5.2% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00003977 BTC on major exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $92,035.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00136257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00184313 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.00874655 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,862.18 or 1.00012116 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

