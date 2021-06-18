Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 13th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 144,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.17. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $80.37 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.35.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $495,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,571,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,598 shares of company stock valued at $24,881,741. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

