BetterBetting Achieves Market Capitalization of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 11,349% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $256.48 or 0.00715959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00082366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042296 BTC.

BetterBetting (BETR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

