BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Up 20.6% in May

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,170,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the May 13th total of 16,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.85. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

