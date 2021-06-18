BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Trading Down 4%

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) shares fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.83. 28,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,905,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

BGCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.85.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGCP)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

