BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Shares Down 0.9%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG) was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and last traded at GBX 3,340 ($43.64). Approximately 72,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 30,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,370 ($44.03).

The company has a market cap of £573.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,324.82.

BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

