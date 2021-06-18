BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (LON:BHP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,156.67 ($28.18).

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

BHP stock opened at GBX 2,059.50 ($26.91) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,188.36.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

