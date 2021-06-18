BHP Group’s (BHP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BHP traded down GBX 45.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,014 ($26.31). 8,614,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,791. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,188.36.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.