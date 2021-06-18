BHP Group’s (BHP) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,111 ($27.58).

Shares of BHP traded down GBX 45.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,014 ($26.31). 8,614,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,188.36. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60). The company has a market cap of £101.85 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

