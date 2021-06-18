BHPCoin (BHP) Market Cap Hits $12.35 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00057841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00135952 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00178252 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.08 or 0.00865410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,051.07 or 0.99554712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

