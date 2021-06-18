BidiPass (BDP) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $121,633.56 and approximately $6,370.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00058312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.30 or 0.00723165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00083578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00042097 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

