BIDR (BIDR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.49 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.59 million and $15.49 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00181775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,535.27 or 1.00298912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.25 or 0.00854449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

