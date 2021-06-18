BIKI Hits One Day Volume of $957,484.00 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One BIKI coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BIKI has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. BIKI has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $957,484.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIKI alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00059715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00736219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00083003 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.