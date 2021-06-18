Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) shares rose 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $118.46 and last traded at $118.36. Approximately 23,840 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,854,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.39.

BILI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.09.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

