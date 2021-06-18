Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stake Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.50% of Bill.com worth $60,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $285,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,388 shares of company stock worth $20,101,774 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.71.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $170.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.83.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.