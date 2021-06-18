Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.41% of Biogen worth $174,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $385.27. 36,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,126. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.