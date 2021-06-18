BioSyent (CVE:RX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.75

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.75 and last traded at C$8.13, with a volume of 14558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.79.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on BioSyent from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of BioSyent from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.27 million and a PE ratio of 28.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.68.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioSyent (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

