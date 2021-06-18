BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.68

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68 and traded as low as C$7.67. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 9,660 shares traded.

RX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bloom Burton cut BioSyent from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BioSyent from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02.

BioSyent (CVE:RX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$7.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioSyent (CVE:RX)

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

