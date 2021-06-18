BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Short Interest Update

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOYF opened at $6.23 on Friday. BioSyent has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.