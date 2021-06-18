Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Hits Market Cap of $95.17 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be bought for approximately $211.48 or 0.00582515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market cap of $95.17 million and approximately $536,904.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

