Bitblocks (BBK) Price Reaches $0.0015

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitblocks has a market cap of $403,919.36 and approximately $348.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,674.32 or 1.00389034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00072636 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002617 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 271,768,216 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

