Bitcloud Trading Down 17.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $607,070.42 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,855.00 or 0.99929755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008349 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.85 or 0.00434357 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.52 or 0.00324755 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.51 or 0.00779005 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00074332 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,825,688 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

