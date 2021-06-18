bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00133075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00184399 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.00872030 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,192.50 or 0.99949741 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

