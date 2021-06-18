BitCoal (COAL) Reaches Market Cap of $39,042.65

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 77.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 70.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $39,042.65 and approximately $5,728.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.20 or 0.00753313 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 197% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002308 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

