Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.13 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $95.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

