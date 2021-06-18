Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.36 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $552.23 or 0.01541522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.36 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,823.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.42 or 0.00428258 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003559 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,767,162 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

