Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,446.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 235% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market cap of $156,960.43 and $36,446.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00026065 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004082 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002685 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.