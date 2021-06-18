Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,616.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 37% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $2,616.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00149130 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

