Bitcoin Gold Achieves Market Cap of $928.70 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $53.03 or 0.00149470 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $928.70 million and $20.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.06 or 0.00366608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00221348 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

