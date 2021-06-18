Bitcoin Incognito Trading 28% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $63,806.74 and $396.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.