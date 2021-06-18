Bitcoin SV Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.97 billion and approximately $678.62 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $158.20 or 0.00439539 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,992.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $566.98 or 0.01575281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00062938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003642 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,764,164 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.